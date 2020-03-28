|
Babette M. Bowser, 64, of Isle, Minn., formerly of Ford City, died Saturday, March 23, 2020, in Minnesota.
She was born Nov. 21, 1955, in Kittanning, to Earl and Delores (Westwood) Reddinger.
Babette was of the Lutheran faith. She was employed as a cook and nurse at the Crosier Fathers and Brothers Monastery of Minnesota, until her retirement.
She graduated from Ford City High School in 1973, and then Butler County Community College studying in Nursing. She loved cooking, fishing and helping others.
Surviving are two sons, Eric Reddinger and Jeremy Bowser; two brothers, Randall (Diana) Reddinger and Bradley (Sandy) Reddinger; two grandchildren, Logan Reddinger and Dylan Langhurst; two nephews, Matthew and Christopher Reddinger and one niece Marcie (Keith) Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and one brother, Joel.
Internment took place in Minnesota. Local arrangements were under the care of the Welch Funeral Home, Ford City.