Barbara Allen Rosencrans, 96, of Oakmont, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Oakmont.
Born on Jan. 26, 1923, in Montclair, N.J., to Chester and Josephine Allen.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. David L. Rosencrans.
Survived by her two sons, Alan S. Rosencrans and Andrew L. Rosencrans; six grandchildren, Anne Meredith (nee Rosencrans) Brown, Sarah Rosencrans, John Rosencrans, David Rosencrans, Michael Rosencrans, and Katherine Rosencrans.
Memorial gifts may be made to Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, 384 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238; Audobon Society of Western PA, 614 Dorseyville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238; Animal Rescue League, 6000 Verona Road, Verona, PA 15147; or Evanshire Presbyterian Church, 4555 Church St., Skokie, IL 60076. Professional services trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfuneralhome.com.