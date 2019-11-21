Home

F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Barbara Anne Flick

Barbara Anne Flick Obituary

Barbara Anne Flick, 70, of Butler, went to be in the Lord's hands where she has been and will always be on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, Pa.

She was born in Armstrong County, on March 23, 1949, a daughter of the late Orville and Carrie (Clever) Flick.

Barbara attended McKee Chapel United Methodist Church, since she was a baby.

She was a cashier at the Butler Walmart, when she retired. She was a graduate of Worthington-West Franklin High School, class of 1967. She loved get-togethers with her classmates. Barbara loved going to church and also going to bingo.

Surviving is her two sisters, Beverly (Francis) Biedenbach, of Herman, Pa., and Janet (Keith) Kijowski, of Butler; two sisters-in-law, Leona (Chuck) Flick, of Fenelton, and Cindy (David) Flick, of Worthington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by three brothers: Charles, Abram and David Flick; and a nephew, James Michael Biedenbach.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at McKee Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael B. Coats officiating. Interment will be in Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

