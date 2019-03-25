Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Leechburg Elks Lodge
228 Market St.
Leechburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Womeldorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara D. Womeldorf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara D. Womeldorf Obituary

Barbara D. Womeldorf, 49, of Leechburg, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot.

She was born April 27, 1969, in Natrona Heights, to Robert and Barbara (Shirley) Peace.

Barbara was a former Girl Scouts of America troop leader in Apollo, and formerly worked as a retail clerk at Giant Eagle in Leechburg.

She enjoyed watching her daughter Kristin go bowling, cooking, reading and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her mother, Barbara Shirley Peace; two daughters, Kaily Womeldorf of Leechburg, and Kristin Womeldorf of Apollo; her ex-husband, Richard Womeldorf of Apollo; and several brothers and sisters.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Robert Peace; a sister, Denise Peace; and a brother, Robert Peace.

There will be no public visitation.

A wake luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Leechburg Elks Lodge, 228 Market St., Leechburg.

Barbara's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now