Barbara E. Faber
1968 - 2020
Barbara E. Faber, 51, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born on July 4, 1968, to Glenn and Edna (Shick) Hunsberger in Greensburg. Barbara worked as a medical technologist for Indiana Regional Medical Center.She was a member of Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ, Kittanning. She loved her animals.Barbara is survived by her husband, Brian E. Faber, whom she married on Aug. 14, 1993; her mother, of Dayton; daughter, Brianna Faber, of Dayton; son, Brandon Faber, of Dayton; three sisters: Sandy (Paul) Smith of Kittanning, Susan (Jeffrey) Chestnut of Cadogan, and Carol (Steve) Mailki of Adrian; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her father.Visitation and services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, with Pastor Todd Marino officiating.All CDC requirements are required, such as social distancing and masks.No more than 25 will be allowed in at a time.If you're feeling sick or have a cold, please refrain from attending.Burial will take place in the Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ Cemetery. www.carson/boyer.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
MAY
16
Service
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
