Barbara J. Bemish, 83, of Cowansville, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born July 23, 1935, in Cowansville, to the late Edward and Edith Crawford.

She is survived by her sons, Charles (Jody) Bemish, of Cowansville, Dave Bemish, of Worthington, Bruce Bemish, of Florida, and Michael (Jill) Bemish, of Florida; and several grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Bemish.

Private interment was held at St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were handled by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.