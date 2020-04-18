|
Barbara J. Huffman, 77, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
She was born June 28, 1942, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of Dorothy Hetrick Reedy. She married John P. Huffman Oct. 5, 1962.
Barbara was a 1962 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, New Bethlehem. She attended Littles Corners United Methodist Church and was an avid reader.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, John, include a son, Kerry Huffman (Lona), of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Christna Huffman, of Meadville; her mother, Dorothy Reedy, of Kittanning; two grandchildren, Alexandra Huffman and Rachel Magill; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private funeral service will be at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville, with the Rev. Jeffrey Bobin, pastor of Littles Corners United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Littles Corners United Methodist Church, 15400 State Hwy 198 or Davita Dialysis, 19050 Park Ave. Plaza, both of Meadville, PA 16335. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.