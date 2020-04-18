Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert W Waid Funeral Home Inc
581 Chestnut St
Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 724-1021
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Huffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Huffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Huffman Obituary

Barbara J. Huffman, 77, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community.

She was born June 28, 1942, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of Dorothy Hetrick Reedy. She married John P. Huffman Oct. 5, 1962.

Barbara was a 1962 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, New Bethlehem. She attended Littles Corners United Methodist Church and was an avid reader.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, John, include a son, Kerry Huffman (Lona), of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Christna Huffman, of Meadville; her mother, Dorothy Reedy, of Kittanning; two grandchildren, Alexandra Huffman and Rachel Magill; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private funeral service will be at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville, with the Rev. Jeffrey Bobin, pastor of Littles Corners United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Littles Corners United Methodist Church, 15400 State Hwy 198 or Davita Dialysis, 19050 Park Ave. Plaza, both of Meadville, PA 16335. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -