Barbara J. Rearick-Leider, 71, of New York, N.Y., formerly of Ford City, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in New York City. Born in Natrona Heights, on Nov. 20, 1947, to Vearl G. and Jean A. (McGuire) Rearick. She was a graduate of Apollo Senior High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After graduation Barbara took a job in Connecticut, working with troubled youth at a group home. She had an desire to help others in any way She could. Barbara eventually settled in New York City, residing in various boroughs of the city, finally ending up in Manhattan. She was a free-lance photographer specializing in baby photos and medical photography. She also worked for various doctors in numerous capacities to include office manager. Barbara enjoyed the excitement of the city and loved sharing it with others when they were able to visit her there. Barbara had a huge place in her heart for all living things taking in numerous homeless dogs and cats that became loved pets of the family both before and after she moved from Ford City. On her all too infrequent visits home she would bring whatever pets she was caring for at that time. She had two Yorkshire Terriers she was very fond of that would accompany her every where she went. Survivors include her husband, Richard Leider, of New York; her brother, Paul Rearick, of Ford City; and numerous cousins and nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service celebrating the life of Barbara will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church, 810 Main St. in Manor Township. Arrangements are being handled by the Welch Funeral Home, Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com. Memorial donations may be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, Pa. 16201.