Barbara Jean Bracken, 71, of Sharpsville, a 1966 graduate of Ford City High School, passed away at her home in Sharpsville, Pa., on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

She is predeceased by her parents, Perry and Edith Bracken; and brothers, Thomas and Douglas.

Surviving siblings are Patricia McCumber (George), of Ooltewah, Tenn.; William (Sharon), of Indiana, Pa.; John, of Kissimmee, Fla.; David (Debbie), of Shelby, N.C.; Kenneth (Sandy), of Cowansville, Pa.; Jeffrey, of Sharpsville, Pa.; niece and nephews: Jennifer, Zachary, Damien, and David.

Barb was a draftswoman, caregiver, and friend to all who knew her.

In lieu of a traditional burial, Barbara chose to donate her body to science. While her family mourns her passing, they will celebrate her life on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Lakeside Evangelical Congregational Church, 1148 E. Lake Road, Transfer, Pa., at 2 p.m. and invite her friends to join them.