Barbara Jean Bracken, 71, of Sharpsville, a 1966 graduate of Ford City High School, passed away at her home in Sharpsville, Pa., on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

While her family mourns her passing, they will celebrate her life on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Lakeside Evangelical Congregational Church, 3203 N. Hermitage Road, Transfer, Pa., at 2 p.m. and invite her friends to join them. Attendees are asked to note the change for the church's address. Incorrect address information was submitted for the obituary that was published on May 25, 2019.