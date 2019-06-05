Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bracken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Bracken

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Jean Bracken Obituary

Barbara Jean Bracken, 71, of Sharpsville, a 1966 graduate of Ford City High School, passed away at her home in Sharpsville, Pa., on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

While her family mourns her passing, they will celebrate her life on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Lakeside Evangelical Congregational Church, 3203 N. Hermitage Road, Transfer, Pa., at 2 p.m. and invite her friends to join them. Attendees are asked to note the change for the church's address. Incorrect address information was submitted for the obituary that was published on May 25, 2019.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.