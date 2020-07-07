Dr. Barbara L. Leighton gave up her earthly vessel and entered eternal life on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Barbara was born on Nov. 6, 1955, to Dr. Herbert H. and Dorothy (Brock) Leighton. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Mark Salsgiver, of Oakland, Md.,whoisaanativeofthe Kittanning-Ford City area; daughter, Rachel Dowling and partner, Daniel Reese, of Munich, Germany; sisters, Cathy Boulter and husband Jeff, of Lima, Ohio, and Ann Leighton, of Oakland, Md.; brother, Vernon Leighton and wife, Lauren, of Winona, Minn.; her husband's children, Jennifer Salsgiver, of Japan, and Michelle Wolfe and husband, Brook, of Conowingo, Md., and their children: Audrey, Phoebe, Jonathan and Victor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara very much enjoyed being the music minister at her church, playing with the Marsh Mountain Consort, singing with the Garrett Choral Society and cross-country skiing. In snowy weather, she even skied to and from work.

Dr. Leighton is a 1973 graduate of SGHS, a 1977 graduate of Princeton University and a 1981 graduate of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She completed her residency and fellowship in Obstetric Anesthesia at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

She taught medicine at a number of different medical schools, including Thomas Jefferson in Philadelphia, Pa., Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City and Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.

She was a visiting professor at 20 medical colleges in the United States and Canada, published 55 peer-reviewed scientific articles, wrote 12 chapters for medical textbooks, was awarded one patent and served on the editorial board of many anesthesia journals.

She taught anesthesia techniques in China, and Africa.

She most recently left the world of academia and served as the Chief of Anesthesia at Garrett Regional Medical Center.

Her most significant clinical/ research achievement was the development of a protocol for those suffering from often fatal amniotic fluid embolisms.

She had worked to make this protocol the standard treatment for this condition, and it is her hope that some of her colleagues will carry on this work.

She also recently developed a pain management protocol for women in delivery who suffer from opioid addiction.

In lieu of, flowers and cards, Barbara asked that donations be made to Garrett Regional Medical Center Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, or to the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, McHenry, Md., for the music fund.