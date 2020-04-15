|
Barbara Louise (Nichol) Hollinger, 78, of Virginia Beach, passed away April 10, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born on April 16, 1941, in Worthington, to the late Omer and Ethel (Shearer) Nichol.
She was preceded in death by a grandson: Michael Joseph Kolakowski, and two brothers: Omer (William) Nichol of Worthington, and Robert Nichol, Sr., of Freeport.
She graduated from Worthington West Franklin High School in 1959. She retired from the Altoona Area School District after 23 years of service, and then lived for several years in Calabash, N.C., and also in Manor Township. Most recently, she resided near her son in Chesapeake, Va. She was an avid reader of history and biographies, and collected movies. Known as the family historian, she enjoyed tracing the family genealogy and updating the Nichol, Shearer and Ruffaner family trees.
She is survived by one brother: James Nichol of Eighty-Four, Pa.; twin daughters: Donna Piper, of Ford City, and Debra Smith of Orlando, Fla.; and one son: Derek and Barbara (Mineweaser) Piper of Chesapeake; seven grandchildren: Melissa (Lerner) Harmon of Ford City; Ryan Lerner of Ford City, Dylan Piper-Stitt of Ford Cliff; Courtney Piper of Orlando; Matthew and Deanna (Piper) Whitley of Charlotte, N.C.; Elena Piper of New York City, N.Y.; Erica Piper of Chesapeake; and four great-grandsons: Ashton Piper, Archie Piper, Amaree Piper, and Cooper Whitley.
There will be a private burial for immediate family, and a Celebration of Life event to be held locally in June.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, N.Y., 10017.
