Barbara Louise Kay, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the loving wife of Joseph Vincent Kay, with whom she shared over 66 years of loving marriage.
Born in Kittanning, Barbara was the daughter of the late Orval and Nellie (Simpson) Bowser.
She was a graduate of Kittanning High School, class of 1950.
Barbara was employed by the National Bank of Commonwealth in Indiana, Pa., as a loan officer.
She loved traveling with husband, Joe, especially their trips out west.
Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Joseph; children: Nell Sokalski and her husband, Edwin, of Allentown, Julia White and her husband, Jay, of Massillon, Ohio, Jeff Kay and his wife, Becky, of St. John, Mich., Jim Kay and his wife, Jane, of Burlington, Vt. and Sarah Lemak and her husband, Rick, of Allentown; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and loving cats, Emma and Hal.
Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Bowser and Jack Bowser.
Services: A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Moravian Village, 526 Wood St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Barbara's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.