1/
Beatrice J. Blose
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Beatrice J. Blose, 71, of Shelocta (Plumcreek Township), died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her residence.

She was born April 10, 1949.

Beatrice was the daughter of Venric J. and Lillian R. (Orr) Blose.

She was a 1967 graduate of Elderton High School.

Despite being legally deaf since a small child and never wearing a hearing aide, Beatrice earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a certification in business management from Carlow College.

She worked with the mentally and physically disabled, and until recently was the business manager of her son's chiropractic office.

Beatrice was baptized (immersed) for the remission of sins unto salvation and belongs to the body of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Because of His sacrifice on the cross she is now spending eternity with her heavenly Father.

Beatrice's greatest quest in life was to seek Truth.

She preferred ancient scriptures such as the 1599 Geneva Bible.

Beatrice was translating the 1549 Tyndale/Thomas Matthew Bible into modern English from a laser copy of the original.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald Blose.

Surviving are her two sons, Dr. Samuel Barrett and his wife, Karyn, of Shelocta and Kurt Blose and wife, Kayla, of Shelocta; a precious grandson, Trevor Blose; a special brother, Venric E. Blose, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home and a brother, Edward Blose, of Shelocta; three sisters, Florence L. McKenney, of Vilonia, Ariz., Roberta Reefer and husband, James, of Shelocta, and Lois E. Munson of Indiana; sister-in-law, Shirley Blose of Margaret Manor; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews; a special niece Paula Gatchel of Vilonia, Ariz.; and special friends Linda and Dan Spencer of Shelocta.

Interment will be at the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, Pa. There will be no viewing or memorial services. Beatrice was extremely thankful for all the prayers, get well cards, and food that she received during her illness. A special thanks to Helping Hand in Rural Valley for their monetary gift. It's requested that anyone wishing to make a donation on her behalf, please do so to either St. Jude or Shiner's Hospitals for children.

The arrangements are being handled by the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, PA 16249.carsonboyer.com



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
