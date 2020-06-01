Benjamin G. Rupp, 100, of the Templeton area, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning, Pa.Mr. Rupp was born Feb. 14, 1920, near Dayton, Pa., to William and Anna Belle (Schreckengost) Rupp.During his youth, he worked helping with the family farm, sawmill, and threshing machine in the Belknap area, as well as walking the several miles to Snyderville, to sell butter and eggs at the local store. In 1937, Ben purchased his first vehicle for $45, a Model A 4-door Ford Sedan. In 1939, he was hired by the government at $0.40/ hr. to work on construction of the Mahoning Dam.Ben enlisted in the U.S. Army on Sept. 22, 1942, and served until Jan. 6, 1946, as part of the 80th Division, 318th Infantry, Company M, 3rd Battalion under General George S. Patton during World War II. He fought in battles with his comrades from Normandy, France, throughout Central Europe, including The Battle of the Bulge, without suffering any injuries, while also driving Jeep to transport his company commander. He earned multiple bars and badges for shooting and marksmanship, and received various medals including the Bronze Star medal, the Good Conduct medal, the American Campaign medal, the World War II Victory medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign medal with quadruple stars, and the French Legion of Honor.After his discharge, Ben returned home to work at numerous jobs, some of which included a gas well tool dresser, a truck driver and a mechanic for multiple local car dealerships. In 1961, he purchased a car repair business on North Grant Avenue in Kittanning, from Sam Brown for whom he had also worked. His nephew, Ben Bussard, worked with him at the garage until his passing in 1984. Benny enjoyed serving his customers until he was 95-years-old.Mr. Rupp was the oldest member of the Concord Presbyterian Church near Dayton, where he served as a former Elder and Sunday School Superintendent. Ben was a faithful attendant of Sunday school for many years and donated a lot of his time to the church and cemetery.He has lived at his current residence for 69 years. Ben belonged to many organizations such as, the Dayton American Legion Post No. 995, VFW Post No. 4843 of Pattonville, Woodmen Life, Battle of the Bulge Association and the 80th Division Veteran's Association.Ben enjoyed creating wood projects in his basement "shop." He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his generous nature and his strong work ethic.Ben wed Helen White from the Snyderville area, on June 5, 1947, and had a son, David, and a daughter, Annette. He and Helen shared 63 years of marriage until her passing on July 25, 2010. He has two granddaughters, Sara Miller and husband, Ian, and Amanda Conklin and husband, Chris; and three great-granddaughters: McKenna Miller, and Cailyn and Abby Conklin. A step-grandchild, Lisa Claypool Bossart, and two step-great- grandchildren, Courtney and Chandler Milsom, complete the immediate family circle. Ben also has one surviving sibling, Ann Thrush, 94, of Brookville; and many nieces and nephews. Ben was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Judy Rupp; brothers: W. Adam Rupp, C. Woodrow Rupp, Waid Rupp and Cleo Rupp; and sisters: A. Catherine Galbraith, Lottie Olinger, Violet Umbaugh and Verda Mae Rupp.Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 576 State Route 1037, Dayton, PA 16222, until the time of funeral services at 5 p.m. with Commission Pastor Joel Kinnard and Pastor David D. Murphy co-officiating.Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery, Dayton, Pa.Memorial contributions may be made in Benjamin's honor to the 80th Division Veteran's Association, 5101 Hurop Road, Sandston, VA 23150, and the Concord Presbyterian Church Fund, 576 State Route 1037, Dayton, PA 16222.Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ben's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in Leader Times on Jun. 1, 2020.