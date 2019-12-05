Home

Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
(724) 354-2694
Bennie H. Vickers Sr.

Bennie H. Vickers Sr. Obituary

Bennie H. Vickers, Sr., 76, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born March 21, 1943, in Mountain View, Ark., the son of Thomas Elihue Vickers and Clara Mae (Wade) Vickers.

Bennie grew up in Marianna, Ark., and has lived in the Kittanning area, since he was 16. He previously attended Whitesburg United Methodist Church. He worked as a truck driver for 51 years and held the position of trucking supervisor for Multi-Productions Systems. After his retirement, he then worked for Gregory A. Perry Trucking. Bennie loved animals, especially his cats, dogs and the deer, which he enjoyed feeding. His favorite past time was picking on his grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered as a hard worker who loved his family and a willingness to help anyone in need.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty L. (Blaney) Vickers, whom he married on May 13, 1961, in Jackson, Miss.; sons, David T. Vickers and wife, Rita, Bennie H. Vickers, Jr. and wife, Pam, and John R. Vickers, all of Kittanning; grandchildren: Jason Vickers and wife, Lerissa, Kyle Vickers and wife, Becky, Tell Vickers and wife, Tiffany, Jessica Vickers, Thane Vickers, Alec Vickers and Lauren Vickers; great-grandchildren: Miles and Paige Vickers; sisters, Velma Wilkie, of Brandon, Miss., and Bettie Jo Shepherd, of Dixon, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bennie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Clyde Vickers; and sister, Wanda Bea Carrigan.

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service honoring Bennie's life at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc, 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with the Rev. Tim Lewis officiating.

Memorial contributions may be in made in Bennie's name to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 868, Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bennie's family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

