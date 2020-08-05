1/
Berdella J. "Berdie" McKinley
1934 - 2020
Berdella J. "Berdie" McKinley, 86, of West Kittanning, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

Born Feb. 20, 1934, in Washington Township, she was a daughter of the late Frank L. and Minnie (Hooks) Bowser.

Berdie was a member of the West Kittanning Church of the Brethren. She was a nurse and physical therapy assistant at Armstrong County Health Center, retiring in 1996, after 36 years of service. Berdie enjoyed taking care of elderly people.

Berdie loved politics. She had served as a Republican Committeewoman in West Kittanning, since 1955, and was a member of the First Armstrong County Council of Republican Women. She was a member of the West Kittaning Fire Department Women's Auxiliary, and was a former president and vice president of Local Union No. 585.

She is survived by a son, Daniel E. McKinley, of Fenelton; a daughter, Donna (Ron) Parks, of Cabot; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Frances Schmidt, of Oregon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane J. Pauline; and three sisters: Isabella Frick, Mildred England and Blanche Rupert.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with her pastor, the Rev. Dr. Larry Edwards, offi- ciating. Interment will follow in Brush Valley Cemetery.

As per state mandate regarding the COVID-19 virus, no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time, and a mask or face covering is required.

To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
AUG
6
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Welch Funeral Home
