Bernard Duane "Coach" Dill, 65, of Kittanning, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born on April 7, 1954, to the late Bernard "Bud" and Charlotte (White) Dill. He grew up on a dairy farm and helped his father, until selling the farm.
Mr. Dill was a graduate of Dayton High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He was a teacher at the Blairsville-Saltsburg High School for 34 years, along with coaching the high school girls softball team for 25 years.
Also Mr. Dill was a P.I.A.A umpire for girls softball.
He gave his mother loving care, when she needed assistance the last 10 years of her life.
Mr. Dill was an avid rifle and muzzleloader hunter and a fisherman including ice fishing.
He enjoyed golfing and liked to travel to various courses.
Also, all family gatherings and visiting with his friends.
Mr. Dill was a lifetime member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.
As well as the Indiana Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Indiana Loyal Order of Moose, the Indiana American Legion and the Pine Creek Sportsmen's Club.
He will be greatly missed by his sister, Shirley Dill, of Indiana; and his numerous cousins.
Family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, and Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning.
Additional viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, 1433 State Route 28/66, Templeton, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brad Martin officiating.
Interment will be in the Mateer Cemetery in Boggs Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, 1433 State Route 28/66, Templeton, PA 16259.
