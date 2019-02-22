Bernard Eugene Mechling, 80, formerly of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Benton, Ark.

He was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Kittanning, to the late Chester and Deatrice (Barth) Mechling.

Bernard loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church in Arkansas City, Kan. Bernard proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Phoenix College in 1967, and retired from Morton Buildings as a home salesman in 2001. After retirement, Bernard loved to travel. His dream of traveling to all 50 states with his wife became a reality. In his spare time, Bernard enjoyed playing golf, and sharing a cold beer. He loved his family more than anything. Bernard is remembered for being a cheerful, quiet, gentleman who was a great salesman and a people person.

Preceding in death are his parents; grandson, Jacob Mechling; brother, Larry Mechling; sister, Joan Crofutt.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 56 years, Eleanor Mechling, of Benton, Ark.; son, Jim Mechling and his wife, Rachel, of Benton, Ark.; grandchildren: Ashton Mechling and Emma Watkins and her husband, Tyler, of Paragould, Ark.; great-grandchildren: Conner Sparks, Aryanna Watkins, and Andrew Watkins; brother, Randall Mechling and his wife, Judy, of Kittanning; sister, Jane Walt, of Kittanning; and many family members and friends who love Bernard and will miss him always.

Private service held by family. Services entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.