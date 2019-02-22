Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Mechling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Eugene Mechling

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard Eugene Mechling Obituary

Bernard Eugene Mechling, 80, formerly of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Benton, Ark.

He was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Kittanning, to the late Chester and Deatrice (Barth) Mechling.

Bernard loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church in Arkansas City, Kan. Bernard proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Phoenix College in 1967, and retired from Morton Buildings as a home salesman in 2001. After retirement, Bernard loved to travel. His dream of traveling to all 50 states with his wife became a reality. In his spare time, Bernard enjoyed playing golf, and sharing a cold beer. He loved his family more than anything. Bernard is remembered for being a cheerful, quiet, gentleman who was a great salesman and a people person.

Preceding in death are his parents; grandson, Jacob Mechling; brother, Larry Mechling; sister, Joan Crofutt.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 56 years, Eleanor Mechling, of Benton, Ark.; son, Jim Mechling and his wife, Rachel, of Benton, Ark.; grandchildren: Ashton Mechling and Emma Watkins and her husband, Tyler, of Paragould, Ark.; great-grandchildren: Conner Sparks, Aryanna Watkins, and Andrew Watkins; brother, Randall Mechling and his wife, Judy, of Kittanning; sister, Jane Walt, of Kittanning; and many family members and friends who love Bernard and will miss him always.

Private service held by family. Services entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Benton Funeral Home
Download Now