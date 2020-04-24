|
Bernice A. Lash, 91, of Edgewater, Fla., formerly of Kittanning, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Bernice was born on Jan. 14, 1929, in Kittanning, to David W. and Hazel (Yount) Morrow.
Bernice was a 1946 graduate of Kittanning High School. She married her husband, Louis R. Lash, on Feb. 26, 1948. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. For many years, she was on the election board for the Second Ward Kittanning. She was a former employee of the Armstrong School Cafeteria at both, Kittanning and Ford City. Bernice retired from Aramark Services at the IUP Armstrong County Campus, where she was employed as dining hall manager, for 20 years. During her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida and North Carolina.
Left behind to cherish her memory includes her children: Elaine (Bill) Wampler, of Edgewater, Fla., Ralph Lash, of Mooresville, N.C., Larry Lash, of Harrisburg, Randy Lash, of Edgewater, Fla., Jeffrey (Lorna) Lash, of Adrian, Rodney (Robin) Lash, of Kittanning, Drew Lash, of Ford City, Kelly Lash, of Kittanning, Keith (Jenni) Lash, of Harmony, Fla. and Sheila Lash, of Berkley Heights, N.J.; grandchildren: Patrick (Michelle) Wampler, Justin Lash, Bridget Feitknecht, Derek Lash, Jarrod Lash, Jason (Jennifer) Lash, Jenelle (Andre) La Grange, Jamison Lash, Brendan (Jessika) Carlos, Julia (Steve) Lewis and Christina Carlos; great-grandchildren: Alexander Wampler, Noah and Isabella Lash, Brooke N. Lash, Cameron Quinn, Brealla Feitknecht, Roger and Leon Lash, Rhys Lash and Addy La Grange; brother, John (Jean Ann) Morrow, of Arizona; sister in-law, Pamela Morrow, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Louis R. Lash, who passed away June 1, 2004; a granddaughter, Kiera Lash; grandson, Nathan Lash; daughter-in-law, Karla Lash; two brothers, David A. Morrow and William E. Morrow; and two sisters, Mary E. Martin and Grace Bowser Gaudette.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, private services will be held with the Rev. Carl Johnson officiating. Interment is in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bernice's honor to St. John's Lutheran Church, 218 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.