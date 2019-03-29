Bernice May Rankin, 89, of Saxonburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Jan. 9, 1930, in Smicksburg, she was the daughter of John Elkin and LaRue Good Elkin.

Bernice had worked at Woolworth's and Kelly's Restaurant. She was a member of the Saxonburg VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved playing bingo, gambling in Atlantic City, and cooking meals for her large family that she loved to be surrounded by.

Surviving are husband, James Rankin, Jr., whom she married July 1, 1950; her children, Patty (Dave) Brown, of Elderton, Paul (Shirley) Rankin, of Renfrew, Brenda (Wayne) McCormick, of Cabot, Maryann (John) Harris, of Mars, James III, (Lois) Rankin, of Butler, Gary (Sheila) Rankin, of Renfrew, Andy (Jason) Rankin, of Mechanicsburg, and Ritchie (Tracy) Rankin, of Butler; her sister, Bulah Waltemire, of Bedford; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Johnny Rankin; one great-granddaughter, Sarai Neel; and six brothers; and one sister.

Friends will be received Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 1-3 and 5-7:30 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, Inc., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating. Memorial donations may be made to or the VNA Hospice, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, Pa. 16001. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.