Bertha J. (Thomas) Eckman, 85, of Kittanning, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born Nov. 6, 1933, in Big Run, Pa. to the late Ralph and Nettie (Baker) Thomas.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a homemaker. Bertha enjoyed Sewing, coloring crafts, bingo, and spending time with her friends from Life Armstrong.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (George) Bish; son, Richard (Kim) Eckman; granddaughter, Tina (Tim) Mechling; grandson Robert Goodgasell; grandson, Joshua Eckman, great granddaughter, Lindsay Bowser, great grandson, Nicholas Bowser, and great granddaughter, Destiny Fatta, all of Kittanning; two sisters, Donna Shrecengost, of Illinois, and Lila Grates, of Brackenridge.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Eckman; daughter, Kathleen Goodgasell; and granddaughter, Marcy Powell.

Friends will be received Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

