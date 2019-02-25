Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Eckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha J. (Thomas) Eckman


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bertha J. (Thomas) Eckman Obituary

Bertha J. (Thomas) Eckman, 85, of Kittanning, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born Nov. 6, 1933, in Big Run, Pa. to the late Ralph and Nettie (Baker) Thomas.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a homemaker. Bertha enjoyed Sewing, coloring crafts, bingo, and spending time with her friends from Life Armstrong.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (George) Bish; son, Richard (Kim) Eckman; granddaughter, Tina (Tim) Mechling; grandson Robert Goodgasell; grandson, Joshua Eckman, great granddaughter, Lindsay Bowser, great grandson, Nicholas Bowser, and great granddaughter, Destiny Fatta, all of Kittanning; two sisters, Donna Shrecengost, of Illinois, and Lila Grates, of Brackenridge.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Eckman; daughter, Kathleen Goodgasell; and granddaughter, Marcy Powell.

Friends will be received Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now