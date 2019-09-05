|
Bertha J. "Benedetta" La- Rocca, 91, formerly of East Brady, and Youngstown, Ohio, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Butler.
Born Nov. 6, 1927, in Bradys Bend, she was the daughter of Pasquale J. and Regina A. (Silverio) Fonzi.
Bertha was a 1945 graduate of Johnstown High School and on April 24, 1948, she married Evelino J. LaRocca at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church in Johnstown. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2001.
She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bradys Bend, where she was a member of the Young at Heart Club. While in Youngstown, she was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish and its Daughters of the Eucharist organization. At both parishes, she was highly known for always being in the kitchen baking Easter bread, homemade kolachis, and making soups around the holidays, for everyone to enjoy. She was also a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge No. 1484 in Bradys Bend, and a member of the 500 Bid Card Club in Youngstown, Ohio, for more than 55 years. Her card club friends were all a part of her family and always there when she needed them. Bertha also enjoyed playing BINGO.
Surviving are four sons: Pat LaRocca and wife, Marie, of Phoenix, Ariz., Henry LaRocca, of Massillon, Ohio, Joseph LaRocca and wife, Kathy, of Youngstown, and Richard La- Rocca and wife, Christine, of Orlando, Fla. Additionally, she was extremely proud of her eight grandchildren, who called her Nana: Nicholas LaRocca, Jon Anthony (Kelli) LaRocca, Jimmy (Lauren) LaRocca, Jacqueline (Mark) Tate, Allison LaRocca, Nicole (Mark) Schroedel, Jennifer (Joe) Paris, and Alexandria LaRocca. She was enormously proud of her seven great- grandchildren who affectionately named her "Big Nana": Natalie and Jackson LaRocca, Carson and Sienna Schroedel, Ace LaRocca, Gianna, and Nico Paris. Bertha is also survived by two sisters, Lena (Pete) Omodio, of Johnstown, Pa. and Linda (Ed) Maurer of Coppell, Texas. She was the surviving immediate member of the LaRocca family and has many nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much as their Aunt Bert. She will always be remembered, loved, honored, and cherished for her immeasurable and second to none hospitality.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Evelino; her in-laws, Pasquale and Venera LaRocca; and brothers and sisters-in- law: Anthony and Mary LaRocca, Anthony and Mary Leone, Armond and Viola Masciola, and Patsy and Vienna Sallustio.
Friends of Bertha J. LaRocca will be received from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Patrick Church with the Rev. Thomas Federline, former St. Patrick Parish priest, celebrating. Private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The LaRocca Family Scholarship at the Club Managers Association of America, 1733 King St., Alexandria, VA 22314, or to the donor's church or charitable organization of their choice.