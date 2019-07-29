|
|
Beryle U. Yount, 82, of Ford City, died Friday, July 26, 2019, in her home.
Born March 9, 1937, in Ford Cliff, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Ross and Catherine (Booth) Greer.
Beryle was a member of Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church. She was employed as a bookkeeper and secretary for P.P.G. Industries. She had also worked at Andy's Markets, Crooked Creek State Park and the Ocala Geriatric Center.
She enjoyed music, reading mysteries, crocheting and doing word search puzzles.
Beryle is survived by two daughters, Kathleen (Christopher)
Nice of Ford City, and Jacalyn Marsh of Ocala, Fla.; one grandchild, Veronica (Melody Spano) Stokes; a sister,
Judy (C. Lairie) Young of Kuna, Idaho.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Cross; two brothers, David and Richard Greer; twin sisters, Linda and Luella; and two nephews, Mark Greer and Chad Cheney.
Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Marty Neal officiating. Burial will be in Ford City Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.