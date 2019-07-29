Home

Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Beryle U. Yount


1937 - 2019
Beryle U. Yount Obituary

Beryle U. Yount, 82, of Ford City, died Friday, July 26, 2019, in her home.

Born March 9, 1937, in Ford Cliff, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Ross and Catherine (Booth) Greer.

Beryle was a member of Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church. She was employed as a bookkeeper and secretary for P.P.G. Industries. She had also worked at Andy's Markets, Crooked Creek State Park and the Ocala Geriatric Center.

She enjoyed music, reading mysteries, crocheting and doing word search puzzles.

Beryle is survived by two daughters, Kathleen (Christopher)

Nice of Ford City, and Jacalyn Marsh of Ocala, Fla.; one grandchild, Veronica (Melody Spano) Stokes; a sister,

Judy (C. Lairie) Young of Kuna, Idaho.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Cross; two brothers, David and Richard Greer; twin sisters, Linda and Luella; and two nephews, Mark Greer and Chad Cheney.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Marty Neal officiating. Burial will be in Ford City Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.

