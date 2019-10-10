|
|
Betsy Stull, 70, of Ford City, passed away unexpectedly at Butler Memorial Hospital on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, while her sister, Molly, was in attendance at her side.
Betsy was born on Oct. 31, 1948, daughter of the late John Lambing (1981) and Twyla (Starry) Lambing (2009).
As a lifelong local resident, Betsy graduated from Elderton High School, worked at Robert Shaw in Indiana, for many years, and maintained the family farm. As a devoted wife and homemaker, Betsy loved the outdoors, gardening, hunting, and camping at the Juniata River with family and friends. She had an extraordinary way of interacting with all wildlife in the peaceful family farm setting. Betsy was always gracious, compassionate, and selfless as she cared for others in many ways.
Betsy is survived by her sister-Molly, extended family, and close friends who will greatly miss her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 ½ years, Kenneth L. Stull, Jr. (2015) and her younger brother, Joseph (1971).
In honor of Betsy's request, there will be no funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.