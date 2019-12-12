Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Betty Bernice (Blanchard) Stull

Betty Bernice (Blanchard) Stull Obituary

Betty Bernice (Blanchard) Stull, 86, of Gilpin Township, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Quality Life Services (West Haven) Apollo.

She entered this life on March 7, 1933, in Mosgrove, Pa., to the late Edith I. (Farster) Blanchard. She had two stepfathers, the late Samuel C. Blanchard and the late Paul C. Wagle.

Betty was a 1951 graduate of Leechburg High School. She was employed by Ruben's Dept. Store in Leechburg, until her marriage to the late Dale R. Stull. Betty enjoyed reading paperback books, the newspaper (comics and "Dear Abby"), Pittsburgh Today Live (Doug Oster/ Handy Andy), watching "The Price is Right" and "At Home with Arlene." She also enjoyed reminiscing by phone with her cousins, Ginny and June.

She is survived by her children: Jennifer Myers (Robert), Gary Stull (Cherie), Bill Stull (Bonnie) and Lisa Stull-Robinson (Dennis). She was proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Paul F. Wagle (Lil) and Harry Wagle (Linda); sister in-law, Janice Wagle; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ray Wagle and Charles Blanchard; and a sister, Hazel (Blanchard) Reese.

Viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Interment following at Forks Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, 253 Forks Church Road in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Stull family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

