Betty D. Kennedy (Ridley) Kuhta
Betty D. (Ridley) Kennedy Kuhta, 84, of Templeton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

She was born Jan. 30, 1936, a daughter of the late John and Pearl Ridley.

She belonged to the Templeton Methodist Church, Royal Neighbors of America and Methodist Women. She was a former employee of Big River Manufacturing and Wal-Mart. Betty loved to cook, bake and sew. She also enjoyed making crafts and gardening. She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother and aunt, and will be sadly missed by all.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Joe) Chesnutt, Sonya (Tom) Shaner and Herbert Kennedy. Also surviving is her grandchildren: Chet (Cassie) Chesnutt, Ariane (Jimmy) Angert, Bethany (Justin) Kovatch, Shane (Racheal) Chesnutt, Brock Kennedy, Michael Shaner and Jared Shaner; great-grandchildren: Joe and Flynn Chesnutt, Adyson Schwartz, Kallie Kovatch and Raylen and Dexter Angert; siblings, Mary (Joseph) Wagner and Robert (Lois) Ridley; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-inlaw; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clair L. Kennedy, who passed away Oct. 9, 1968; husband, Edward Kuhta, who passed away in January of 1991; fiancé, Raymond Reedy, who passed away in July 2019; brother, Calvin John; daughter-in-law, Lynn Kennedy; and several brothers in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

All those attending are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance while no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at one time.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
