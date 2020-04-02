|
Betty E. Mohney, 90, of Zelienople, formerly of Kittanning and Worthington, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lutheran Senior- Life Passavant Community of Zelienople.
She was born April 14, 1929, in Kittanning, to Scott E. Jordan, Sr., and Lonie F. (Patton) Jordan.
Betty grew up in Kittanning, and graduated from Kittanning High School in 1947. After graduation, she worked for a total of 10 years at her parents' business, the former Jordan's Confectionary Store of Kittanning. She was a faithful member of Franklin Union Baptist Church of West Franklin Township, where she was involved in many facets of the church. She invested in the lives of church members by teaching Sunday school for a number of years and by serving the congregation as a Deaconess. Betty also served on two pulpit committees, nominating committees and took part in the Women's Missionary Society.
Betty enjoyed listening to gospel and country music and working outside in her vegetable and flower gardens. All of Betty's pets held a special place in her heart, and she loved spending time with people and helping those in need. Although Betty had many interests, her family was paramount in her life. In her younger years, she found great enjoyment camping with her family and square dancing with her husband as members of the Alamo Square Dancing Club. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, and making her home look beautiful. Her family will never forget her generous and caring spirit, and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammela B. Mohney, of Zelienople; and a brother, John Jordan, of Kittanning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle A. Mohney, Jr., whom she married Jan. 27, 1951, and who died Nov. 22, 2007; a son, Merle A. "Bucky" Mohney, III, who died April 5, 2019; three brothers: Scott E. Jordan, Jr., Gerald Jordan and Ralph Jordan; and four sisters: Mable Anderson, Edna Heilman, Estella Black and Alberta Doverspike.
A private burial will be held in Lawn Haven Burial Estates with a memorial service to be held at a later time. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send an online condolence to Betty's family, visit: www.bauerfuneral.com.