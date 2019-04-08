Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gerboc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Gerboc

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Gerboc Obituary

Betty Gerboc, 87, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Betty was born on June 29, 1931, in Burrell Township, Armstrong County, to Earl and Lottie (Crownover) Riggle.

She was a graduate of Ford City High School and a member of St. Mary's Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Kittanning.

Before starting her family, Betty was employed as a dietician with the former Kittanning Hospital. Her true calling, was being a homemaker and taking care of her family.

In her younger years she enjoyed many sports, including: volleyball, basketball, bowling and hunting.

As she got a little older, she participated in the Armstrong County Senior Games where she has won many of events.

She could often be found in her kitchen cooking, baking and canning from her own garden. Betty will be best remembered for taking loving care of her family and friends.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons: Eric Gerboc of Kittanning, Carl Gerboc and his wife, Beth, of Ford City; grandchildren: Kalli Ann Gerboc, Jaysa Gerboc, Evann Gerboc, Nicholas Gerboc and her newest grandson, Braxton Newcomb; a brother: Richard Riggle and wife, Helen, of Ford City; and a sister: Darletta Beers, of Kittanning.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband John A. Gerboc, who passed away on April 13, 2010; brothers, Earl, Paul, and Don Riggle; and sisters, Jean Riggle and Margaret Smith.

At the request of the family, services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Betty's family visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.