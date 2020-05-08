Betty Irene Schrecengost
Betty Irene Schrecengost, 89, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.Betty was born on Feb. 4, 1931, in Adrian, Armstrong County, to Herbert J. and Alnora J. (French) Zellefrow.Betty married Everett "Bud" Schrecengost on Dec. 9, 1950.They built their home in Walkchalk, and shared a lifetime of woodworking and flea marketing.Together they raised two children and spoiled four granddaughters, all of which will tell you they were her favorite.While they were growing up, Betty made sure there were fresh buns, newly baked sweets, a fully stocked cookie jar, and iced tea in the fridge.Her window sills were always full of Christmas cactus and African violets.Betty enjoyed reading her daily newspaper, watching her soap operas, doing word search, and keeping up with her family's activities.Her memory will be cherished by her son, Larry Lee Schrecengost and wife, Patricia, of Kittanning; her daughter, Debbie S. Kilgore and husband, Don, of Kittanning; granddaughters, Shari Adamson, Kathy Stanley and husband, Doug, Jodi Cyphert and husband, Sean, and Mindi Fennell and fiancé, Doug; eight great-grandchildren, Ashley Bish and husband, Zane, Patrick and Alex Stanley, Noah and Haleigh Cyphert, Emma Kilgore, Chase Fennell, and Jacob Anthony; a greatgreat grandchild, Henry Bish; a sister, Ruth Cogley of Echo; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Everett H. "Bud" Schrecengost who died Feb. 15, 2015; a brother, Herbert Zellefrow, Jr.; a sister, Grace Zellefrow; and a half-brother, Ivan Cousins.Funeral services will be privately held, followed by a burial in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.Arrangements were being handled by Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.To send a condolence to Betty's family or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

