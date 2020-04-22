|
Betty J. Barrett, 89, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Grey's Colonial Acres.
She was born Aug. 12, 1930, in Salem, Armstrong County, to Alvy Shick and Sadie Luella Dinger Shick.
Betty was a 1948 graduate of Dayton High School and was a member of the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church.
Betty took great pride in caring for her home and her family.
She liked doing puzzles and creating crafts.
Betty loved working in her yard, she loved tending to her flower gardens and she especially enjoyed mowing her grass. Her favorite food was ice cream and her day was not complete without having some ice cream.
Betty was happiest spending time with her family especially the grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, James Bernard Barrett and wife, Dava, of Dayton, and Thomas Alan Barrett and wife, Nadine, of York; daughters, Peggy Dianne Shoemaker, of Dayton, and Barbara Arlene Swast and husband, Alan, of Boardman, Ohio; 10 grandchildren: Doug Barrett and wife, Kelly, Greg Barrett and wife, Melanie, Emery Barrett and wife, Nicki, Brooke Rutter and husband, Daulton, Shari Kercheval and husband, Mike, Dave Shoemaker and wife, Deb, Venton Shoemaker, Sara Crytzer and husband, Brian, Joe Swast, and Alana Murry and husband, Pat; 19 great-grandchildren: Carter, Jordyn, Jackson and Kendall Barrett, Dylan and Taylor Barrett, Camden and Hope Barrett, Erica Frederick and husband, Ben, Nick Byerly and wife, Alyssa, Dutch Shoemaker, Tyler and Cassie Shoemaker, Colt and Nash Crytzer, Lauren and Landen Swast, and Brennan and Allyson; three great-great-grandchildren: Kamryn Frederick, and Liam and Jensen Byerly; brothers, Carl Shick, of New Bethlehem, and John Shick, of Indiana, Pa.; and a sister, Judy Hepler and husband, Wray, of New Bethlehem.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Bernard E. Barrett, whom she married Aug. 11, 1948, and who died Feb. 18, 1999; brothers: James, Edward, Wallace, Alvy and Fred Shick; sisters, Bernice Crawford and Della Harmon; and son-in law, Eric Shoemaker.
Funeral services will be privately held. Interment will follow in Smicksburg Methodist Cemetery, West Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Betty's family would like to thank the Grey's Personal Care Homes for the excellent care she received over the past few years.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road, Dayton, PA 16222.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.
To send an online condolence to Betty's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.