Betty J. Reitler

Betty J. Reitler Obituary

Betty J. Reitler, 94, of East Sandwich, Mass., passed away at the home of her son, Mendell, where she lived for almost five years.

She was the wife of the late Mendell G. Reitler, who passed away in 1974, and daughter of the late Thomas and Nancy (Myers) Gibson.

The youngest of five siblings, Betty was born in Kittanning, she attended Ford City High School and went on to be a factory worker at PPG Industries and raise a family.

Betty was the mother of Catherine Reitler, of Baltimore, Md., and Mendell P. Reitler (wife Pamela), of East Sandwich, Mass. and the late John Reitler, who died in infancy.

As the years went on and her children left home to pursue their own interests, Betty became fond of different mediums of art, crafting and crocheting. She always had a strong passion for shopping which she carried into her retirement years.

Betty is also the loving grandmother of Jacob Reitler, Bryan McAuley as well as five great-grandchildren.

She is also predeceased by her siblings: Eleanor, Peter, Thomas and Joseph.

Betty will be truly missed by all who knew her.

A service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience.

Donations in Betty's memory may be made to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter - www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org.

For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.

