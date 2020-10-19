1/
Betty J. "B.J." Riggle
1941 - 2020
Betty J. "B.J." Riggle, 78, of Ford City, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born Dec. 9, 1941, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Clyde W. McClymonds, Sr. and Nina (Boarts) McClymonds.

Betty had worked at G.C. Murphy and Andy's Market and was then employed by Armstrong School District as a teacher's aide. She was a member of Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, baking and canning. Betty loved her cats, especially

Annie.

She is survived by a brother, Clyde William McClymonds, Jr.; her sisters: Patricia Harmon, Linda (Bob) Nimerosky, Debbie (Bob) Miller and Tracy (Tom) Suwala; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd A. "Peanut" Riggle, Jr., and a sister, Diane Craig.

Friends will be welcomed from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Marty Neal officiating. Additional visitation will be offered one hour prior to service.

Interment in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201.

To share condolences and memories, please visit www.welchfh.com.

All current guidelines and regulations regarding the COVID-19 virus will be observed, and the family is respectfully asking that guests wear a mask.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church
OCT
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church
