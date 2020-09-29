1/
Betty Jane Yassem
Our beloved mother went to be with the Lord, to rejoice with her heavenly family, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

She was 88, born on Aug. 11, 1932, to the late Robert T. and Lissie (Cousins) Neal, of Kittanning.

She enjoyed playing bingo, yard sales, playing cards at the senior center with Aunt Dot and the girls, scratching off lottery tickets and visiting the casino. But, mostly spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by three sons: Randy (Elizabeth) Yassem, of Fayetteville, N.C., Rick (Mari) Yassem, of Kittanning and Micheal (Sara) Yassem, of Goheenville; two daughters, Tammy (Micheal) Cigola and Eve Yassem/Rick Hankey, of Kittanning; 12 grandchildren: Angie, Adam, Brick, Becky, Ben, Kayte, Bobby, Jenny and Evan, all from Kittanning; also Eric, from Baltimore, Amber and Ashley of Fayetteville, N.C.; 17 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Lee Yassem, on Jan. 22, 1999; and her daughter, Debra K. (Yassem) Anthony, on Nov. 12, 1992; five brothers: Gene, Sam, Fred and Jack Neal and Russell Davis; and two sisters, Pearl Neal and Eva Kunkle.

Betty was loved unconditionally by many. Her legacy will live on for many generations.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Fred Neal, II, officiating.

Final prayers and interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Family requests donations be made to the Ford City Senior Center.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
