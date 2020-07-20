Betty Jo-An (Brown) Lukehart, 80, of Kittanning, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born October 19, 1939 in Walkchalk to the late Joseph and Zella Brown and was a lifelong resident of the community.

Betty had many different jobs throughout the years.

She was a member of Kittanning Church of God.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly (Gerald) Slagle Leavens, of Kittanning; sons: Terry Slagle, of Kittanning, Joe Slagle, of Apollo, John (Dawn) Slagle, of Kittanning, and Ben (Natasha) Slagle, of Kittanning; nine grandchildren: Valerie, Andrew, Annie, little Terry, Jackie,

Jensen, Shayla, Nicole and Jesse; and six great-grandchildren: Madison, Olivia, Jace, Ava, Wyatt and Penelope.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her siblings: William Brown, Anna Storey, Richard Brown and Robert Brown.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

An additional hour of visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Robert Grimm officiating.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Spring Church.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.