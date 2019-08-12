Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Betty L. (Fretts) Kutsch


1923 - 2019
Betty L. (Fretts) Kutsch

Betty L. (Fretts) Kutsch, 96, of Kittanning, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility.

She was born March 22, 1923, in Kittanning, to the late William H. and Jeanne D. (Bowser) Fretts.

Betty was a lifelong resident of the area and was a housewife and mother.

She was a member of the West Glade Run Presbyterian Church.

Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crafts.

She is survived by her two daughters: Diane (Michael) Roll of Las Vegas, Nev., and Debe Marrapode and companion John McClafferty of Kittanning; grandson Andrew (Courtney) Marrapode of Lower Burrell.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Nechole (Marrapode) Kress.

There will be no viewing at the family's request, interment will be in the West Glade Run Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com

