|
Betty Lou Kough, 84, of Shelocta, Pa., passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Andrews Village in Indiana, Pa.
She was born Oct. 30, 1934, in Vandergrift, Pa., the daughter of Vane and Bessie (Hileman) Anderson.
Betty graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1952 and moved to Shelocta in 1953, calling the area her home ever since. She was a member of Mt. Union Lutheran Church and loved caring for her family.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Wayne E. Kough, whom she married March 20, 1953; daughter, Debra Simon and husband, Gregory, of Indiana, Pa.; son, Dennis W. "Weed" Kough, of Shelocta; grandchildren, Stacie Barbus and husband, Shawn, Christopher Simon, Matthew Simon and wife, Tamara, Jacob Kough and Clinton Kough and five great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Willard Anderson; and sisters, Della Magness, Mildred Dailey, Jean Wynes and Ruth Anderson.
At Betty's request, the funeral service will be private.
Burial will be at Mt. Union Lutheran Cemetery, Shelocta, Pa.
A special thank you to VNA Hospice and staff at St. Andrews Village.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty Lou Kough's name to Mt. Union Church Cemetery Fund, 131 Stoney Point Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, PA.
To leave a condolence for Betty's family visit www.bauerfuneral.com.