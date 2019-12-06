|
Betty M. Heilman, 86, formerly of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Grove City Medical Center, Grove City.
She was born Feb. 12, 1933, in North Buffalo Township, a daughter of the late Emmett and Bessie Ella (Sloniger) Bowser.
Betty was a member of North Buffalo Grace Brethren Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, chairman of the church prayer chain, and deaconess; and also helped with the AWANA group. She was formerly employed by Big River Manufacturing for eight years. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Roy J. Heilman; daughters,
Sherry (David) Sharp, of Templeton, Donna (Thomas) Garner, of Kittanning and Tammy (Edward) Iseman, of Kittanning; a son, William Heilman, of Charleroi; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Roy J. Heilman, Jr. and Randy Lee Heilman; a daughter, Barbara Knight; sisters: Lillian Louise Boarts, Dorothy Marie Brown, Virginia Pearl Morrison, Goldie Geraldine Pollock; Olive Noble, Violet Smith, Lottie Bowser, Mary Bowser and Alice Evans; and two brothers, Herbert Bowser and Clarence "Buck" Bowser.
Betty's family would like to sincerely thank Autumn Grove, of Harrisville, and Grove City Medical Center for their awesome care.
Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at North Buffalo Grace Brethren Church, where services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Center Hill Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.