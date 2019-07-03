On Monday, July 1, 2019, Betty Wanda (Wilson) Patterson, 94, of Kittanning, went to join her beloved husband, Bob, in Heaven.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1925, in Armstrong County, to O. Florence (Burdett) and Norman E. Wilson. She married Robert Irvin Patterson on March 27, 1948, and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage, until his passing on Aug.17, 2015.

She worked at PPG in Ford City, during World War II, then in the 1960s, she graduated from Kittanning Beauty School and operated Betty's Beauty Salon in Applewold. She also raised and groomed miniature silver poodles and was active in the Rayburn Beagle Club Auxiliary.

Betty loved to bake and cook and she and Bob helped with the pancake breakfasts at the Center Hill Church of the Brethren, where they were members. She also enjoyed crafts such as ceramics and latchhook and loved to travel, especially to the beach with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Joanne (Kenneth) Sinclair, Nancy (James) Coon, and Barbara (John) Roberts; grandchildren: Katie (Steve) Allgire, Kurt (Mandy) Coon, and Jaime Baker; great-grandchildren: Bradley (Sarah) Allgire, Kevin (Halie) Allgire, Bailey Coon, and Tyler Coon; great-great-grandchildren: Dakota, Rome, Kenton, Beck, and Raelyn Allgire; and her sister, Vera (Melvin) Ondich; and her brother, James (Cherry) Wilson.

In addition to Bob and her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings: L. Faye Wilson, Lois J. Klaput, Shirley A. Wilson, Edward J. Wilson, William S. Wilson, Harry K. Wilson, and great-great granddaughter, Teigan Grace Allgire.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jean Westlake officiating. Interment will be with Bob, in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.