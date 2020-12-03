1/
Beverly Ann (Crissman) Lasser
Beverly Ann (Crissman) Lasser, 66, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born Oct. 22, 1954, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late Bill and Helen (Adams) Crissman, and was a lifelong resident of the community.

She worked at Walmart in Kittanning and Natrona Heights for 25 years. Beverly loved her dog "Molly."

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Alan Lasser, of Kittanning; daughter, Christine Lasser, of Kittanning; son, Adam (Sara) Lasser, of Elderton; granddaughter, Aubrey Lasser, of Elderton; grandson, Connor Lasser, of Elderton; brother, Mark (Laura) Crissman, of Kittanning; sister-inlaw, Sandy Levitz, of Indiana; and nieces: Rachel Lager, of Pittsburgh and Tracy Levitz, of Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private graveside interment service will be held at West Glade Run Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's honor to Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh at www.adrc.pitt.edu.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
