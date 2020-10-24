Beverly Ann (Bailey) Lucas, 88, of Sigel, Pa., passed away during the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, while at her home.

She was born on June 8, 1932, to the late Ira Albert and Mary Jane (Deemer) Bailey in Warsaw Township, Pa.

She attended Big Run High School and graduated with the class of 1950. Beverly married Donald "Babe" E. Lucas on Feb. 16, 1952, in Big Run, Pa.; Babe preceded her in passing on July 3, 2007.

She worked for Sylvania in Brookville, but retired as a bus driver for the Brookville Area School District. Beverly was a member of the Sigel United Methodist Church. She loved to cook and create, she was very crafty and enjoyed basket weaving, sewing and many other activities. She loved all animals, but had a special place in her heart for her dogs. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and had fond memories of when they would go square dancing. Beverly especially loved time she spent traveling the world with her husband, visiting many places abroad, including Spain, Greece, Scotland and more.

Beverly is survived by four children: Jeffrey (Karen) Lucas, Kim Lucas, Bernie (Jane) Lucas and Russel (Marcy) Lucas; five grandchildren, Sarah (Eric) Brown, Jacob (Ali) Lucas, Sam (Lauren) Lucas, Lydia Lucas and Emily Lucas; two great- grandchildren, Eden Brown and Elijah Brown; and two sisters, Kay Roseman and Lorna Laska.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was preceded in passing by two sisters, Sandy Bailey and Patricia Neil; and two brothers, Richard Bailey and Donald "Paul" Bailey.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by the Rev. William Saxman.

Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Township, Jefferson County, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Sigel Civic Center, 120 Schoolhouse Road, Sigel, PA 15860.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast. funeralvue.com/events/ viewer/39160 into your web browser.