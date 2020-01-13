|
Bill "Willy" Shoemaker passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, at the Masternick Memorial Care Center in New Middletown, Ohio. He was 85 years old.
Bill was born on May 19, 1934 in Kittanning, Pa., a son to the late Thomas and Clara Smith Shoemaker.
He graduated from Kittanning High School, and married his wife of 63 years, the former Janet Goldstrom on Sept. 4, 1956.
Bill was employed by the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co. where he retired from after 26 years.
He also worked for, and was part owner in American Dream Pools, before starting his own company - B & J Pools.
In 1986, Bill and Jan moved to the farm on Columbiana Road but had resided in New Middletown for 21 years. They attended the Free Methodist Church in New Middletown.
Bill was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Club and he and Jan had made four cross-country trips on his beloved Honda Gold Wing.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He had a strong work ethic and was a trustworthy friend.
Bill is survived by his wife Janet at home; daughter Janice, who helped care for her dad at home for four months; son Jim Shoemaker and fi- ancé Michelle Fani of New Middletown; son Jeff (Lana) Shoemaker also of New Middletown; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Keith and Bonnie Spicher of Michigan; and sister Lois Ferraino of Kittanning; and his cat, Wimpy.
Bill's grandchildren are Christopher (Jamie) Shoemaker, Jimmy Shoemaker, Shawn (Kim) Shoemaker, Misty Shoemaker, Eric Shoemaker, Keri (Mike) Wright, and Brittnie Slepski, Erin (Brittany) King and granddog, Taz.
His great grandchildren are William James III (Billy) Shoemaker, Christopher Shoemaker II, Harley Shoemaker, Savanna Rose, Kalyssa Shoemaker, Addison Borton,
Leya Shoemaker, Parker Shoemaker, Bella King, Kaedence Borton, Chloe King and Sydney King.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his son William J. "Billy" Shoemaker II in 1986; his granddaughter, Stephanie, in 2014; his infant sister Clara Bell; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Joanie; and his brother-in-law, Fred Ferraino.
Visitation is scheduled from 2-6 p.m. Friday Jan. 17, 2020, at the Freedom Methodist Church in New Middletown, and again on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time. The Revs. Chris and Shirley Shimel will officiate.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to B&J Pools Inc., to assist in the creation of a memorial garden and to give charitably to local organizations.