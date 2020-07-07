1/
Blaine R. Harkleroad
Blaine R. Harkleroad, 89, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Indian Haven Personal Care Home, Indiana.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1931, to William and Gladys (Graden) Harkleroad in Rural Valley.

Blaine was a farmer and carpenter for Local 2274.

He was a member Dayton First Church of God and the Keystone Sportsmen's Club.

Blaine loved spending time with his dog Daisy and enjoyed hunting. Blaine served our country during the Korean War.

Blaine is survived by his wife, Florence (Walker) Harkleroad; daughter, Debbie (Douglas) Brown, of Creekside, Pa.; brother, Earl (Betty) Harkleroad, of Kittanning; sister, Helen McKelvey, of Ford City; three grandsons: Shawn and Greg Brown and Kevin Harkleroad; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Harkleroad; sister, Lois Parks; and brother, William Harkleroad.

All services will be held privately. Interment will take place in the Dayton Glade Run Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carson/boyer.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
