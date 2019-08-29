|
Blair E. Emminger, 90, of Cowansville, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest.
He was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Kittanning, to the late William A. and Beulah V. (Paine) Emminger.
Blair operated a heating and plumbing shop which was located in Walkchalk.
He served in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of the Union Avenue United Methodist Church in Kittanning.
Blair enjoyed gardening and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sonja (Toy) Emminger, whom he married Aug. 27, 1965; and sister, Shirley Lerner, of Dallas, Texas.
Blair was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Donna Bell Emminger, Elva Jean Aites, and Stella Shaffer; and two brothers, George Emminger and William T. Emminger.
Friends will be received Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, with Pastor Deborah Kociban officiating. Interment will be in the Tidal Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.