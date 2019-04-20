Bonnie Chromiak, 84, of Ford City, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret.

Born Oct. 26, 1934, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Ritchey) Darr.

Bonnie was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Church, Ford City, and a former member of Holy Trinity Church. She was formerly employed by the Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P Store), and the Ford City Pharmacy, retiring in 1991. Bonnie was a member of the C.U. Club and the Sokol Club, both in Ford City. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, being with her grandchildren, and traveling to the ocean; and she was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.

She is survived by two sons, John M. Chromiak, of Ford City, and David S. (Mindy) Chromiak, of Manorville; her grandchildren, Aaron, Laken, Kelsey, Ethan, and Joseph Chromiak; and a sister, Helen Denardo, of Norfolk, Va.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandfather who raised her, Roy Ritchey; her husband, Joseph G. Chromiak; a son, Joseph A. Chromiak; a brother, Roy Darr; and a sister, Audrey Macks.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Prayers of transfer will be said at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Church, with Father Alan Grote as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.