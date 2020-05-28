Bonnie Lee (Rumbaugh) Keys, 78, of Adrian, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.She was born Nov. 4, 1941, to the late Alvie M. Rumbaugh and the late Mildred Irene (Burkett) Lauffer-Rumbaugh. Bonnie loved being outdoors doing gardening or watching and feeding the birds. She enjoyed reading, vacationing with her family and spending time with her family.She is survived by her three sons: Joe (Kathie) Keys, of Kittanning, Rick (Vicki) Keys, of Adrian and Robert "Looch" Keys, of Cowansville; three daughters: Candy Mangioni, of Kittanning, Crystal (Tim) Jack, of Adrian and Charity Stivason, of Leechburg; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard F. Rumbaugh, of Monroeville.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Patrick V. Keys; son-in-law, Travis Stivason; and siblings: Betty Jane Lauffer-Williamson, Evelyn Rumbaugh-Guthrie, Donald Dean Rumbaugh, Robert M. Rumbaugh, and Thelma Virginia Rumbaugh-Steele.Arrangements are private and under the care of Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 28, 2020.