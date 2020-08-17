Bonnie Lou Ferguson, 90, of Ford City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born June 21, 1930, in Greenville, to Harold and Bonnie Pierce Hiwiller.

Bonnie worked in the Register and Recorders Office at the Armstrong County Courthouse.

Since she was 13 years old, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Kittanning. She was very active in her church.

She loved music and used to give singing lessons. She loved to read. Bonnie exercised at the YMCA until she was close to 90. She enjoyed playing cards.

She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include sons, Dr. Mark and Susan Ferguson, of Ford City and James and Anya Ferguson, of Ford City; grandchildren: Adam and Kellyn Kropinak; Devin and Kyle Hite; Alicia and Aaron Churchill; Jamie and Chris Rome; Ben and Kylee Ferguson; Christine and Lincoln Gibson; Ian Ferguson and Taylor Bowers; great-grandchildren: Lilly, Elysse, Hunter, Tuxton Zainen, Deklan, Rosie, Griffith, Jack, Kathryn, Jill and Lyle; and sister, Doris and Thomas Benton, of Cabot.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James "Tim" Ferguson, who died Aug. 2, 2004; and daughter, Nancy "Jill" Kropinak.

Private funeral services were held by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.