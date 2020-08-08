1/
Brent A. Lemmon
Brent A. Lemmon, 36, of Ford City, died, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

He was born June 27, 1984, in Harrison Township.

Brent was a member of the Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, Ford City. He enjoyed riding his quad, spending time with his son, Brody, being in the outdoors and listening to music. He would do anything for anybody.

He is survived by his mother, Vicki South; his father, Alvin O. Lemmon; one son, Brodie Paul Lemmon, of Ford Cliff; half brothers, Sean Lemmon and Jay Lemmon; stepsisters, Amanda (Lucas) Shipe and Sarah Sinegal; stepbrother, Joey Olinger; and his maternal grandparents, Bill and Carol Bowser.

Brent was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Jackie Bish; paternal grandmother, Norma Lemmon; paternal grandfather, Alvin O. Lemmon; and his stepfather, Thomas L. South.

A memorial service for Brent was held on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, Ford City, with the Rev. Brenda Sommerville Schall offi- ciating. The family requested that masks be worn at the service. His funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, Ford City. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
