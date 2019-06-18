Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce William Miller Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce William Miller Jr. Obituary

Bruce William Miller, Jr., 46, of Terrell, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.

He was born on July 10, 1972, to Bruce, Sr. and Irene Miller in Butler.

Bruce was an heavy equipment operator and former K-9 officer in North Carolina.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Bonnie K. Miller; his parents, of Butler; two sons, Ethan and Jacob Miller, of East Brady; and two sisters, Cheri Conoran and Kristie Pletcher.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, with Pastor Todd Marino officiating. www.carsonboyer.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now