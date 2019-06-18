Bruce William Miller, Jr., 46, of Terrell, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.

He was born on July 10, 1972, to Bruce, Sr. and Irene Miller in Butler.

Bruce was an heavy equipment operator and former K-9 officer in North Carolina.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Bonnie K. Miller; his parents, of Butler; two sons, Ethan and Jacob Miller, of East Brady; and two sisters, Cheri Conoran and Kristie Pletcher.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, with Pastor Todd Marino officiating. www.carsonboyer.com.