Byrd A. Bowser, 74, of Center Hill, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born May 13, 1946, in Kittanning, to the late Edward Evans and O'dell Ruth (Swigert) Bowser.

Byrd was a former coal miner and lumberjack, and he also shot dynamite. He and his wife also had a karaoke business for 25 years.

He attended the North Buffalo Grace Brethren Church in Cadogan. He loved the Lord and would often play his guitar and sing hymns.

Byrd loved to hunt, fish, sing, play his guitar, and visit with his friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife and dog Jake.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Ann (Jones) Bowser; daughter Luanne Sue Bowser and companion Brenda Elizabeth Biscay; son Matt Byrd (Jamie) Bowser; grandson Rain Kamuela Inoue Bowser; granddaughter Destiny Dawntay Tupes; grandson Gabriel Thomas Brand; granddaughter Crystal Biscay; granddaughter Kayla Biscay; grandson Chris Bryd Bowser; granddaughter Marissa Shreffler; and Rain's father Wes Inoue.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Daniel Leonard Bowser, Edward Evans Bowser Jr., Leonard Dean Bowser, and Raymond James Bowser; and one sister Renee Faye Bowser.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home at 119 Bear St. in Worthington.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the funeral home with the Rev. James Rose officiating. Guests are asked by the family to wear masks and use social distancing if attending.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

