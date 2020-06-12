Byrd A. Bowser
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Byrd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Byrd A. Bowser, 74, of Center Hill, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born May 13, 1946, in Kittanning, to the late Edward Evans and O'dell Ruth (Swigert) Bowser.

Byrd was a former coal miner and lumberjack, and he also shot dynamite. He and his wife also had a karaoke business for 25 years.

He attended the North Buffalo Grace Brethren Church in Cadogan. He loved the Lord and would often play his guitar and sing hymns.

Byrd loved to hunt, fish, sing, play his guitar, and visit with his friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife and dog Jake.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Ann (Jones) Bowser; daughter Luanne Sue Bowser and companion Brenda Elizabeth Biscay; son Matt Byrd (Jamie) Bowser; grandson Rain Kamuela Inoue Bowser; granddaughter Destiny Dawntay Tupes; grandson Gabriel Thomas Brand; granddaughter Crystal Biscay; granddaughter Kayla Biscay; grandson Chris Bryd Bowser; granddaughter Marissa Shreffler; and Rain's father Wes Inoue.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Daniel Leonard Bowser, Edward Evans Bowser Jr., Leonard Dean Bowser, and Raymond James Bowser; and one sister Renee Faye Bowser.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home at 119 Bear St. in Worthington.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the funeral home with the Rev. James Rose officiating. Guests are asked by the family to wear masks and use social distancing if attending.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved